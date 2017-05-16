Momentum, some fan opposition build for Colin Kaepernick possibly signing with Seattle

Momentum and support for -- plus some howls against -- Colin Kaepernick becoming the Seahawks’ backup quarterback continue to build.
Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett said on the radio Tuesday Seattle would be “the perfect place” for Kaepernick.
"I think a person that's dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room?" Bennett said on KIRO-AM radio Tuesday morning. "Why wouldn't you want a young person that's dealt with people wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? So I don't know why people feel like that is a problem.”
Bennett is already among those in the Seahawks locker room who have publicly supported the former San Francisco 49ers QB’s social activism.
"I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach (Pete) Carroll who is up for challenges like that,” Bennett told 710 ESPN Seattle. “You have an owner who spends and gives back to the homeless. You've got players on your team that give back in the community. You've got Russell Wilson who shows that our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him."
Carroll put a blowtorch to flames of speculation about Kaepernick possibly signing with Seattle on Monday when the coach said on the radio his Seahawks were considering Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III and every other veteran passer available as a possible new backup for Wilson in 2017.
Monday night, Michael Silver of the league-owned NFL Network reported Seahawks general manager John Schneider contacted Kaepernick’s agent on Friday to express interest in potentially signing his 29-year-old client.
Quarterback Trevone Boykin played more than expected last season for Seattle as an undrafted rookie, after issues on the offensive line caused Wilson to get somewhat seriously injured for the first time in his career: a high-ankle sprain and sprained knee ligament in the first three games. Boykin has spent this offseason in legal trouble in Texas.
Court records from Bexar County, Texas, show Boykin has a motion-to-revoke-probation hearing June 6 there. That is the fifth of the Seahawks’ seven days of organized team activities on the field at team headquarters within the next month.
The rampant talk of Kaepernick possibly signing with Seattle, not to mention it actually happening, fits Carroll’s preference to be seen as a leader and supporter of strong, outspoken individuals who win while going against the NFL’s norms.
Indeed, the Seahawks are the only one of the league’s 32 teams this offseason to publicly proclaim any interest at all in Kaepernick, who reportedly has been working out fiendishly in New York preparing to play this year. There is much debate nationally whether he remains unemployed because he wants to be a starter or wants starter-like money no team wants to give him -- or because teams are blackballing him out of the league in response to his kneeling during national anthems before games last season, his protest of social injustice in our country.
Seahawks three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman believes the latter.
The truth may lie somewhere in between those two views. Yet it’s more than a tad curious that a quarterback four years and three months removed from starting and just missing winning a Super Bowl, who came a tipped pass by Sherman in the end zone in Seattle from starting a second Super Bowl for San Francisco, a man who threw 16 touchdown passes against just four interceptions for an absolutely awful 49ers team last season, has not signed a contract to at least be a backup for anyone in 2017.
Especially while guys like Mike Glennon get $16 million guaranteed from Chicago and even Kaepernick’s former backup, Blaine Gabbert, gets a job in Arizona just last week.
The mere thought of Kaepernick in a Seahawks uniform has excited some and riled up others, judging by reactions to my story here Monday of Carroll stating Seattle’s interest in him.
A sampling of the comments:
