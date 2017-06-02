Seahawks honor late Cortez Kennedy with NFL helmet decal

The Seahawks will carry a little bit of All-Pro defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy with them for every game of the 2017 NFL season.
The organziation announced Friday just shortly before its open-to-the-public OTA workout that each player will wear a “96” decal on the back of his helmet to honor the former Seattle first-round pick, who unexpectedly died May 23 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 48.
We will honor Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy with a '96' decal throughout the 2017 season.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 2, 2017
| https://t.co/sykO4MkOAv pic.twitter.com/EfYPCDqZZT
The decal will be placed in the lower left corner just above the “Seattle” name plate.
Coach Pete Carroll reportedly announced how the team would honor Kennedy at a memorial celebration Thursday in the former defensive tackle’s hometown of Osceola, Arkansas.
The All-American out of the University of Miama was selected third overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by Seattle, and played 167 games with the organization. He had 668 tackles and 58 sacks with the Seahawks.
He was named the 1992 NFL defensive player of the year for a 2-14 squad, recorded 14 sacks.
Kennedy was part of the 2012 Hall of Fame class.
