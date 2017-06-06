Doug Baldwin on the essence – and misconceptions – of his Seahawks locker room

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks Friday about the possibility of Seattle signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll talks with the media Friday, June 2, 2017, after OTAs at Seahawks headquarters in Renton.
Staff writers Gregg Bell and John McGrath discuss the stories swirling around the Seattle Seahawks as the team kicks off OTAs at team headquarters in Renton.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson talks with the media Friday, June 2, 2017, at team headquarters in Renton.
Seattle offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks with the media Friday, June 2, 2017, following the Seahawks' first week of OTAs.
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell sounds like he's ready to be a Seahawk. He was the team's first pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Ethan Pocic was a second-round draft pick for the Seahawks. Here, he talks about what's he's learned from former offensive lineman Kevin Mawae. Plus, we've got some other Seahawks rookie camp news.