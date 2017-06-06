More Videos

2:47 Doug Baldwin on the essence – and misconceptions – of his Seahawks locker room

3:12 Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut

5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more

1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape'

0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'

4:09 Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs

3:44 Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday

0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp

2:37 New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp

3:29 Rookie DT Nazair Jones on his appreciation of being in NFL after losing ability to walk at 16

3:59 Gregg Bell on LSU track champ Cyril Grayson's WR debut, day 2 Seahawks minicamp