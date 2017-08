More Videos

0:57 Seahawks rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after starting in his 1st NFL game

5:40 Gregg Bell on Michael Bennett's anthem sit, backup QBs shining and more from preseason opener

2:09 Ex-UW WR Kasen Williams on his fave of 4 circus grabs in Seahawks' preseason opener

2:23 Coach Pete Carroll on Paul Richardson's injury, more from Seahawks preseason opener

3:01 Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener

3:27 Gregg Bell from California on what to expect from Seahawks' preseason opener

4:03 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril after receiving foundation donation from United Way

4:21 Pete Carroll on Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, Seahawks preseason opener

2:25 Russell Wilson on his passing, Rawls, Carson, more from Seahawks camp

5:20 Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard and thought of day 9 in Seahawks training camp

2:53 Rookie Amara Darboh jokes with Michael Bennett, talks being a Seahawks WR