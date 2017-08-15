Seahawks get big surprise during practice, and positive injury news, for a change

Paul Richardson isn’t going to miss any real games, after all.
Two days after the Seahawks wide receiver started the preseason opener then sprained his shoulder, leaving the team thinking he’d be out for many weeks into the regular season, he practiced Tuesday.
“He really surprised us,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He banged his shoulder pretty good (Sunday at Los Angeles). He had a good day today.”
Carroll said he didn’t know what that means for Friday’s exhibition at home against Minnesota. But so what.
Asked if Richardson will be able to play in the opening game Sept. 10 at Green Bay, Carroll said: “Without question.
“To look that good today – if we do it right and don’t go too fast, we’ll be in good shape.”
Seattle’s second-round draft choice in 2014 tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a playoff game against Carolina in his rookie season. The following season he came back in mid-November – then tore his hamstring sprinting down the sidelines making his only catch of 2015. Late last season he emerged with 15 receptions and two touchdowns in four games after Tyler Lockett broke his leg on Christmas Eve.
With Lockett still getting back from the leg and not playing Sunday, and Doug Baldwin resting a strained foot during that preseason opener, Richardson started against the Chargers. He caught two passes from Russell Wilson for 30 yards on the first drive, but hurt his shoulder diving for the second completion.
Carroll voiced concern at how long Richardson might miss with a sprained AC joint.
But Tuesday, just as everyone was lamenting Richardson can’t stay on the field, he was back on it. Suddenly, his Seahawks future is bright again.
