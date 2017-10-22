Pete Carroll on Doug Baldwin-Tom Cable sideline outburst, win at NYG

A CBS television camera broadcasting the game caught Baldwin shoving into line coach Tom Cable while appearing to be yelling
Seahawks defensive end likens NFL players' situation with league to Dred Scott case.
The Seahawks come off their bye to news they will need a new starting left guard for Sunday’s game at the New York Giants, and beyond.
The Seahawks three-time All-Pro cornerback was his fully unchecked, don’t-give-a-rip self in comparing Kaepernick to those who are currently quarterbacks in the league.
Seattle doesn’t practice again until Oct. 16, to begin preparing for the game at the New York Giants Oct. 22.
Earl Thomas created two turnovers, Sheldon Richardson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble
Richardson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble against the Rams.
“People look forward to writing us off,” cornerback Richard Sherman said of Seattle’s 2-2 start.
Clark played more Sunday with Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril out indefinitely with neck and spine issues
The Seahawks forced five turnovers in a game for the first time since Dec. 22, 2013, against Arizona.
Maybe the Seahawks’ defense actually can do it all. Including be their team’s offense, too.
Russell Wilson completed 24 of 27 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and interception -- and a battering.