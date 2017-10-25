More Videos

Dwight Freeney says he always wanted to join Seahawks' 'special' environment 3:17

Dwight Freeney says he always wanted to join Seahawks' 'special' environment

Pause
Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot 2:25

Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 2:02

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog

UW quarterback Jake Browning facing ASU: 'We have to improve down there' 0:22

UW quarterback Jake Browning facing ASU: 'We have to improve down there'

UW quarterback Jake Browning: 'We're getting everybody's best shot' 1:41

UW quarterback Jake Browning: 'We're getting everybody's best shot'

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

OC Darrell Bevell on latest slow start of Seahawks' offense

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com