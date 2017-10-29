Russell Wilson refuses to lose, out-duels wondrous Houston rookie in Seahawks’ 41-38 win

SEATTLE Russell Wilson simply refused to lose.

Seemingly outgunned by wondrous Houston rookie Deshaun Watson, Wilson had bulled through two Texans and stiff-armed Houston cornerback Marcus Williams at the end of an amazing, 21-yard run to get Seattle to the Texans 20-yard line. But then Wilson tried to throw to Paul Richardson on the far left sideline. Williams got his revenge, stepping in front of Richardson for a killer interception with 2:42 left.

Seattle got a stop after one first down. The Seahawks had 1:39 to go 80 yards without time outs. Paul Richardson made a ridiculous, leaping catch inside Marcus Gilchrist for 48 yards to the Houston 37.

Paul Richardson, who had two touchdown catches in the first half, made a ridiculous catch inside Marcus Gilchrist on a Wilson jump ball for 48 yards. Tyler Lockett made a catch to the 18-yard line. Then Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds that shook CenturyLink Field and beat the Texans 41-38 on a zany, unforgettable Sunday in Seattle.

Richard Sherman’s second interception of the game, with 7 seconds left at the Seattle 37, ended the highest-scoring game in Seattle since Dec. 6, 2004, when Dallas beat the Seahawks here 43-39.

With absolutely no running game to support him--Seattle ran for just 33 yards on 21 carries--Wilson completed 26 of 41 throws for a Seahawks-record 452 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception.

There were five lead changes, four in the exhilerating final quarter. The Seahawks (5-2) won for the fourth consecutive time despite allowing Houston (3-4) 509 yards and Watson (402 yards passing, four touchdowns, three interceptions) to look like an elite mad bomber in just his sixth NFL start.

The Seahawks had two chances to take a wider lead than 27-24 into the final quarter. They ran seven plays inside Houston’s 10-yard line, after a 66-yard catch and run by left-alone fullback Tre Madden and Richard Sherman’s first interception of the season and return into the red zone. But the Seahawks got no touchdowns off those chances, just two field goals.

Wilson’s first pass on third down into the end zone and left flat went over the shoulder and off the hands of running back Thomas Rawls. His second one was another clunky jump-ball pass that didn’t take advantage of 6-foot-6 tight end Jimmy Graham’s size advantage outside and fell incomplete.

Blair Walsh’s two short field goals felt like consolation prizes, and Seattle led only 27-24 instead of 31 or 35-24 entering the final quarter.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, Watson had 243 yards passing. That was more yards than any of the eight rookie quarterbacks who have started at Seattle since 2010.

After Watson settled for a check-down completion for one of the few times Sunday, on a third and 20, Houston took a 24-21 lead on a short field goal early int he third quarter.

The Seahawks answered with Wilson’s 66-yard pass and run down the middle by fullback Tre Madden, whom the Texans left alone. Wilson’s first throw of the day to Jimmy Graham, on a slant, gained 9 yards and set up second down from the 3. a 9-yard completion on a slant

Wild

Combined points in first six #Seahawks games combined that were scored in the first quarter? 11. After 1 today? 28.

It was the first time in 12 years a Seahawks first half included at least 20 points by each team.

Watson threw for 216 yards in the wild first half. He had the Texans poised to go up 14-0 early in the first quarter. Then Earl Thomas happened for Seattle. Yet again.

The three-time All-Pro safety baited the rookie QB into throwing across the middle to a seemingly open DeAndre Hopkins on third down from the Seahawks 29. As soon as Watson threw it to his trusted third-down receiver, Thomas bee-lined in front of Hopkins to intercept the pass. He then cut inside Watson near midfield and outran everyone else to the other end zone. Seattle was tied at 7 instead of being in a deep hole right away.

Watson impressively answered on the next drive with a 6-yard run and two completions for 26 yards. A 22-yard pass-interference penalty on Seattle nickel back Jeremy Lane, who complained last week about being benched from his starting-cornerback job, set up Lamar Miller’s 3-yard touchdown run. Houston led again 14-7.

The Seahawks responded with their first offensive touchdown in a first quarter this season.

Indicative of what they think about their running game, they passed on third and 1 and third and 2 on the ensuing drive. Tyler Lockett made a tumbling catch for 27 yards. Then on the second third down, Seattle benefitted by its offensive line getting beaten again in pass protection. Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney slammed into Wilson so hard off the left edge Wilson’s forearm pushed the ball well upfield for what was initially ruled an incomplete pass. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll challenged that call, and a replay review determined Wilson’s arm was not going forward and it was a fumble Seattle recovered past the line to gain.

Instead of a 49-yard field-goal try, Seattle converted its gift first down into Wilson’s latest playground scramble for a score. He eluded Texans all over him then looked to throw to Doug Baldwin, he’s top target who had broken off his curl route into a go to the end zone. Wilson threw to Baldwin. Then Richardson ran faster than anyone else from the far right of the end zone to pick off the ball before it even reached Baldwin for an unlikely touchdown. That tied the game at 14.

Watson’s second touchdown pass of the half to Fuller, of 20 yards, gave Houston the lead again.

Wilson’s second TD throw of the half to Richardson, of 7 yards, re-tied the game.

The half ended 21-21, even though Houston out-gained Seattle 281 to 163.

The Seahawks had 10 carries for 3 yards in the first half. Sunday starter Eddie Lacy ran four times for minus-1 yard. Clowney bulled through fullback Tre Madden and pushed him into Lacy for a 6-yard loss that typified the Seahawks’ running game right now.

Both teams made news before kickoff. About 30 of the 53 Texans took a knee along their sideline during the national anthem, two days after an ESPN story revealed their team owner Bob McNair said at an NFL meeting of fellow owners “we can’t let the inmates run the prison.”

On the Seahawks’ sideline, Michael Bennett again sat during the anthem, as he has since the preseason opener in mid-August to protest for better treatment of minorities and the need for police reform in the U.S. As they did last weekend at the New York Giants, eight of Bennett’s fellow defensive linemen sat with him.