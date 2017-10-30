More Videos

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans 3:10

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans

Pause
Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Jimmyquake nearly tops Beastquake thanks to thunderous 12s 0:27

Jimmyquake nearly tops Beastquake thanks to thunderous 12s

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Olympia City Council, Position 5 27:39

Olympia City Council, Position 5

Port of Olympia, District 2 20:36

Port of Olympia, District 2

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com