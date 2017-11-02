Russell Wilson says Duane Brown played high school ball 'about 8 minutes from my house'

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson donned a white wig and typical coach Peter Carroll attire for a funny Halloween visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Baldwin had 6 catches for 54 yards against Houston.
Wilson breaks Matt Hasselbeck’s franchise record with 452 yards passing and four touchdowns.
The Seahawks (5-2) won for the fourth consecutive time despite allowing Houston (3-4) 509 yards and Watson to look like an elite mad bomber in just his sixth NFL start.
Richardson finished with 6 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Graham caught the game's decisive touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining
Given what Texans owner Bob McNair said about NFL players, I asked Pete Carroll how appreciative he is to have Seahawks owner Paul Allen