Earl Thomas is out for Seahawks Sunday. What’s up with Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor?

RENTON For only the third time in Earl Thomas’ career, the Seahawks know they won’t be without their three-time All-Pro free safety at the back of their defense.
The team on Friday declared Thomas out for Sunday’s game against Washington because of the pulled right hamstring he got chasing Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins on a Texans touchdown pass in Seattle’s win last weekend.
Coach Pete Carroll said following the indoor practice out of the rare early-November snow around Puget Sound on Friday he doesn’t know and hasn’t considered yet whether Thomas will be able to play next week. Seattle has a short preparation period from Sunday’s game against the Redskins to next Thursday’s game at Arizona.
The only other times the Seahawks have been without Thomas since they drafted him in the first round in 2010 was last November against Tampa Bay when he had another hamstring strain, and for the final four regular-season games and both playoff games last season after he broke his tibia.
This is why Seattle signed Bradley McDougald this offseason. The former starter for Tampa Bay will make his first Seahawks start.
The team lists Kam Chancellor as questionable to start at strong safety next to McDougald Sunday because of an ankle linjury. But judging by the flying leap and skip Chancellor made with a laugh coming off the field following practice, he’ll play.
Carroll said so, too.
“Kam’s fine,” the coach said.
#Seahawks declare Earl Thomas out Sunday vs WSH, list Kam Chancellor as questionable, but Pete Carroll says "he's fine" to play pic.twitter.com/gEPScKRMjH— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 3, 2017
All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (who got a sore hamstring in last weekend’s win over the Texans) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (who strained his oblique muscle in his side this week in practice) are questionable.
Sounds like Wagner is more likely to play that perhaps Richardson. Wagner practiced fully on Friday. Richardson did not practice at all.
“Bobby we are just going to make sure (Saturday) and take that all the way up until game day,” Carroll said. “Sheldon, we’ve got to wait until game day.”
Asked if it was a longer-term issue than this one game for Thomas, Carroll said: “I don’t know that. I hope not.
“First time anybody made me think that.
“We weren’t able to get enough done,” Carroll said of practices for Thomas this week.
He participated in none.
Jeremy Lane’s bruised thigh makes him unlikely to play, Carroll said, days after his return from Houston because he failed a physical. Lane missed practice Friday. Rookie Shaquill Griffin has taken Lane’s job at right cornerback, and Justin Coleman has done the same on passing downs inside at nickel back.
C.J. Prosise is still hurt. He practiced fully on Friday, and is questionable to play Sunday. But isn’t the second-year running back always questionable.
The Redskins are far more impacted by injuries. Starting guard Shawn Lauvao is out. Starting tackles Trent Williams and Ty Nsekhe plus center Spencer Long are doubtful to play.
Washington is also without two tight ends. Niles Paul and Jordan Reed are out.
Former Washington Huskies middle linebacker Mason Foster is on Washington’s injured-reserve list following a torn labrum in his shoulder. Martrell Spraight, who has been replacing Foster at inside linebacker in Washington’s 3-4 defense, is questionable to play because of his own shoulder injury.
