More Videos

1:32 Bobby Wagner: Seahawks "hurt ourselves a lot...I don't even know how many penalties we had"

3:34 Pete Carroll laments how Seahawks "made it a lot harder on ourselves" in loss to Washington

1:34 Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh talks about his three missed field goals in a loss to Washington

0:55 Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney talks after his two-sack game against Washington

1:58 Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play

1:33 Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about Jeremy Lane, Redskins RB Chris Thompson

1:22 Paul Richardson getting national pub after big Seahawks game

3:10 Russell Wilson says Duane Brown played high school ball 'about 8 minutes from my house'

3:11 LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here'

3:13 Pete Carroll on Seahawks acquiring LT Duane Brown, getting back CB Jeremy Lane

0:40 Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween