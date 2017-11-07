Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Sorensen (4) runs from Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Josh Forrest. With fullback Tre Madden landing on IR, Forrest, a second-year linebacker, was promoted to the active roster this week.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Sorensen (4) runs from Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Josh Forrest. With fullback Tre Madden landing on IR, Forrest, a second-year linebacker, was promoted to the active roster this week. Andy Clayton-King AP file, 2016
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Sorensen (4) runs from Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Josh Forrest. With fullback Tre Madden landing on IR, Forrest, a second-year linebacker, was promoted to the active roster this week. Andy Clayton-King AP file, 2016
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Rams castoff could impact Seahawks special teams against Arizona

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

November 07, 2017 4:54 PM

RENTON

Who knows how long Josh Forrest will last on the Seahawks’ active roster — or with the organization in general.

But for now, as long as D.J. Alexander is sidelined with an ankle injury, the second-year linebacker from Kentucky appears to have a role for at least the next game.

After the Seahawks sent fullback Tre Madden to injured reserve with a calf injury, they promoted Forrest to the active roster, just in time for the team’s NFC West showdown Thursday at Arizona.

Once that game is over, Seattle will have 11 days to figure out what to do with its fullback opening.

In the meantime, Forrest will likely play special teams in place of Alexander, and serve as a backup to middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and outside linebacker K.J. Wright.

Back in August, Forrest was in line to make the Los Angeles Rams roster for a second consecutive season.

But in the final week, he injured his right hamstring. The Rams waived him with an injury settlement.

Forrest stayed in Los Angeles for a month for injury rehabilitation, then started visiting teams in early October.

He set up a trip to Houston first.

“They knew beforehand they had enough guys, so I wasn’t sure what I worked out for them,” Forrest said.

He next came to Seattle for a workout, and was scheduled to leave for Buffalo before the Seahawks stopped him.

“Here, I felt good working out, and they were on it,” Forrest said. “It felt good to know it wasn’t a waste of time.”

The 6-foot-3, 249-pounder started on all four special teams unit for the Rams last season, and could see action in that capacity come Thursday for Seattle.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game

OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game 2:09

OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game
DC Kris Richard takes blame for Seahawks' faltering finale vs Redskins 2:24

DC Kris Richard takes blame for Seahawks' faltering finale vs Redskins
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday 1:59

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.