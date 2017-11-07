Rams castoff could impact Seahawks special teams against Arizona

Who knows how long Josh Forrest will last on the Seahawks’ active roster — or with the organization in general.
But for now, as long as D.J. Alexander is sidelined with an ankle injury, the second-year linebacker from Kentucky appears to have a role for at least the next game.
After the Seahawks sent fullback Tre Madden to injured reserve with a calf injury, they promoted Forrest to the active roster, just in time for the team’s NFC West showdown Thursday at Arizona.
Once that game is over, Seattle will have 11 days to figure out what to do with its fullback opening.
In the meantime, Forrest will likely play special teams in place of Alexander, and serve as a backup to middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and outside linebacker K.J. Wright.
Back in August, Forrest was in line to make the Los Angeles Rams roster for a second consecutive season.
But in the final week, he injured his right hamstring. The Rams waived him with an injury settlement.
Forrest stayed in Los Angeles for a month for injury rehabilitation, then started visiting teams in early October.
He set up a trip to Houston first.
“They knew beforehand they had enough guys, so I wasn’t sure what I worked out for them,” Forrest said.
He next came to Seattle for a workout, and was scheduled to leave for Buffalo before the Seahawks stopped him.
“Here, I felt good working out, and they were on it,” Forrest said. “It felt good to know it wasn’t a waste of time.”
The 6-foot-3, 249-pounder started on all four special teams unit for the Rams last season, and could see action in that capacity come Thursday for Seattle.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
