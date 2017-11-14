Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves

Richard Sherman’s season is over. So, finally, is C.J. Prosise’s, after the running back couldn’t stay injury-free.
Honestly, the Seahawks got what they deserved on Sunday.
Cousins led Washington 70 yards in four plays for the go-ahead touchdown in the game's final 2 minutes.
Wilson missed on 12 of his first 21 throws and finished 24 for 45 passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Blair Walsh missed three field goals in the first half. Seattle had 16 penalties, the second-most in team history. Russell Wilson threw two interceptions.
Wagner's sack for a safety of Kirk Cousins in the first quarter were Seattle's only points until the fourth quarter.