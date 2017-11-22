Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) reacts after Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson recovered a muffed kick return in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to Atlanta at CenturyLink Field.
Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) reacts after Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson recovered a muffed kick return in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to Atlanta at CenturyLink Field. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) reacts after Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson recovered a muffed kick return in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to Atlanta at CenturyLink Field. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Walsh said pooch kickoffs are all part of his ‘bag of kicks’

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

November 22, 2017 05:30 PM

RENTON

Like the foot wizard that he is, Blair Walsh professes to have a “bag of kicks.”

And it includes various poock kickoffs, like the one he displayed Monday in Seattle’s 34-31 loss against Atlanta.

After Walsh had just nailed a 30-yard field goal with more than eight minutes remaining in the first half, Seattle special teams coach Brian Schneider noticed that the Falcons did not cover a certain area near their own 15-yard line.

So, Schneider called for a pooch kickoff, which Walsh ran to perfection. Rookie safety Tedric Thompson recovered the loose ball at the Atlanta 11-yard line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Blair had a great kick — and I did see the ball bounce, and that is when I dove on it,” said Thompson, who easily made his most impactful play of the season with the fumble recovery.

Russell Wilson scored minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut Atlanta’s lead to 21-17.

On a day coach Pete Carroll said he has not lost confidence in Walsh-- “no. He’s our guy”-- the kicker explained perfecting shorter kickoffs “is something you have to develop the longer you are in the league.” Walsh added that he will practice certain kickoffs in certain directions throughout the week based on how an opponent sets up its kickoff team.

In all, Walsh said he has 15 different variations of pooch kickoffs.

“You try and keep the other team guessing and keep them honest,” Walsh said.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nick Foles emerges as unlikely hero as Eagles upset Patriots

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.