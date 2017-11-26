Jeremy Lane active, Dion Jordan out, Kam Chancellor out again for Seahawks at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. Jeremy Lane was active, after all.
Yet the Seahawks lost another defensive player to injury. Of course they did.
The Seahawks announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at San Francisco their veteran defensive back whom they’d added to the injury list as questionable Saturday was active. He’d prepared all week to start at left cornerback again for Richard Sherman, then showed up Saturday on the team’s report with a knee injury.
Lane was scheduled to start at left cornerback for the second straight game since Sherman ruptured his Achilles tendon Nov. 9 at Arizona and went on injured reserve. Byron Maxwell was at right cornerback replacing rookie Shaquill Griffin. Griffin was out after getting a concussion six days earlier in the home loss to Atlanta.
Griffin and Kam Chancellor were on the field in team sweats during early pregame drills. Griffin jogged in the end zone while Chancellor stretched and talked to teammates.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday Chancellor’s status related to his neck-stinger issue would gain “clarity” soon. Signs have been that the thumping strong safety may be out for the rest of the season.
Carroll also said Friday that Dion Jordan was likely to play after a neck-stinger nerve injury he got in the Falcons game. But Jordan was out for the 49ers game, further thinning the weakened defense.
His emergence since debuting this month was part of the reason the Seahawks released future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Dwight Freeney this past week. Another reason was money.
The Seahawks promoted rookie wide receiver David Moore off the practice squad to take Freeney’s place on the roster, and to save a little more than $200,000. But Moore was inactive for his first NFL game.
Mike Davis’ strained groin meant the former 49ers running back did not get to play against his old team. It also meant the end of his new, surprise job as Seattle’s lead running back after one game off the practice squad. Thomas Rawls was ready to start six days after being a healthy inactive against Atlanta.
Right guard Oday Aboushi’s shoulder injury meant rookie Ethan Pocic was expected to start at right guard. Pocic had been the left guard for the five games Luke Joeckel missed following his knee surgery last month. Joeckel returned Sunday and started at left tackle.
