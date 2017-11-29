Seahawks Insider Blog

Who’s better than Doug Baldwin? A kid beat Seahawk at his own game on receiver’s off day

By Craig Hill

November 29, 2017 02:40 PM

Doug Baldwin doesn’t like losing, but he won’t miss any sleep over the game he let slip away Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Seahawks’ leading receiver spent part of his day off at Virginia Mason Medical Center playing video games with a fan who lost his hearing as a child. Max Cohen, a 15-year-old from Seattle, was born with Cytomegalovirus, which claimed his hearing by his first birthday. He has two cochlear implants and undergoes therapy.

The visit included the receiver and fan squaring off in the video game “Madden NFL.” Baldwin took an early lead, but Max rallied in the fourth quarter to win, 22-21. Both selected the Seattle Seahawks as the team they used during the game.

Cohen, a Seahawks fan, received a “CenturyLink Boostbox” that included an autographed Baldwin jersey, a video game console, a scarf, hat, an autographed football and a tablet. CenturyLink gives away similar prize boxes during sweepstakes throughout the season. Fans can register for the contests at seahawks.com/centurylink.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

