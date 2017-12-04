More Videos

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Pause
Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again 3:04

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 2:40

Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

Browning, Huskies “excited” for Fiesta Bowl 1:16

Browning, Huskies “excited” for Fiesta Bowl

Bartlett says UW will be in for a challenge vs. Penn State 0:54

Bartlett says UW will be in for a challenge vs. Penn State

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year

  • Bradley McDougald heard Eagles saying Seahawks defense was nothing to worry about

Bradley McDougald heard Eagles saying Seahawks defense was nothing to worry about

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com