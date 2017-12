More Videos

1:22 Seahawks Justin Coleman: Sherman said he needed a celebration. So he jumped in kettle

6:51 Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought and heard from Seahawks' Christmas Eve revival at Dallas

2:27 K.J. Wright got food poisoning on Seahawks team plane to Dallas, still starred Sunday

2:47 Russell Wilson: Seahawks offense 'felt like we weren't even out there'

2:15 Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me'

3:33 Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss

1:18 Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas

1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

2:09 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' challenges at Dallas, how good Thorpe's been on special teams

2:34 Seahawks' Cable says key issue vs Rams was guards needed to push pass rush outside

1:52 Doug Baldwin announces Seahawks players fund giving to 7 Seattle-area social causes