More Videos

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

Pause
Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge 1:45

Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge

Pete Carroll on Cardinals' game, Seahawks needing Carolina to ground Atlanta Falcons 2:16

Pete Carroll on Cardinals' game, Seahawks needing Carolina to ground Atlanta Falcons

K.J. Wright: Seahawks will know what's going on in Atlanta Sunday 1:28

K.J. Wright: Seahawks will know what's going on in Atlanta Sunday

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com