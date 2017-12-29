As “Legion of Boom” fades, Bobby Wagner becomes Seahawks’ foundation, “would love to play my whole career here”

RENTON Bobby Wagner wants to retire a Seahawk. He wants to stay here forever.
“I would love to play my whole career here. I have thought about it,” the 27-year-old, two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker told me Friday, following practice for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Arizona.
“You see guys like Ray Lewis (a seven-time All-Pro who played his entire career with Baltimore) and Brian Urlacher (a former four-time All-Pro middle linebacker who played only for one team, Chicago), guys who spent a long time with one team. You hope that it happens.
“But you understand that it’s a business. You can’t control what’s going to happen. But I would like to be here.”
Never miss a local story.
Everything the Seahawks have done for and around Wagner suggest that may happen.
As Seattle’s famed “Legion of Boom” secondary of Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman fade injured and turning or approaching 30 years old with uncertain futures, Wagner and $87.6 million quarterback Russell Wilson are now undeniably the pillars of the franchise.
Beginning this offseason, which could begin as early as Monday, the Seahawks will rebuild around Wilson on offense and Wagner on defense.
They gave him a $43 million contract extension in the summer of 2015, making him at the time the richest middle linebacker in league history. That deal has two years and $20.5 million in total base salary remaining on it.
This month, he was voted to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time.
Wagner’s value showed up most when he wasn’t in the middle of the defense, and then when a pulled hamstring limited him to maybe half his normal, extraordinary lateral and closing speed that usually has him taking away every area of the field from offenses. Wagner left the Dec. 10 game at Jacksonville early in the third quarter. The Jaguars scored 27 of their 30 points and won in the quarter-plus Wagner was out.
The next week, in the season-turning game against the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West championship, Wagner convinced the team’s medical staff to start him despite him not practicing all that week. With him severely limited and fellow Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright out with a concussion, Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley steamrolled the Seahawks for 144 and three touchdowns--in the first half. The Rams won 42-7, the worst loss of the Pete Carroll coaching era in Seattle.
Gurley had rushed for just 43 yards in October against the Seahawks, when Wagner and Wright were healthy and Seattle beat the Rams in L.A.
Seattle allowed 67 points and two 100-yard rushers in the next five quarters after Wagner pulled his hamstring this month.
“You can’t deny,” the impact Wagner has, Carroll said this week.
That was the day before Wagner’s teammates voted him to receive this year’s Steve Largent Award. The annual award goes to the player who best exemplifies “the spirit, dedication, and integrity of the former Seahawks wide receiver and Hall of Fame inductee. Kam Chancellor was the 2016 recipient, winning it for the second time in three years. Wilson won the teammates’ vote at the end of his rookie season of 2012.
Largent won the first award the Seahawks gave in his name, in 1989.
“It was an extreme honor. Definitely one I’ve had my eyes on winning, because of what it stands for,” Wagner said. “Being voted on by your peers, it kind of shows how they view you and see you and respect you. It’s a huge honor. I am very grateful.
“It’s dope.”
I asked him about his obvious status as one of the franchise’s two foundational players now--Seattle drafted Wagner in the second round in 2012, one round before the team selected Wilson in the same draft.
Wagner thought for a moment.
“I mean, it’s more of an outside thing,” he said. “I feel like I kind of view myself that way, already. But that’s just the confidence that I have in myself. Obviously, it just shows the growth. It shows that people see the growth as a person, leader.
“It’s special.”
Depending on if Carolina (11-4) wins at Atlanta (9-6) at the same time as the Seahawks (9-6) need to beat the Cardinals (7-8) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, this could be the last game of Seattle’s season. It would be the first of Wagner’s six NFL seasons--all with the Seahawks--that he didn’t play in the postseason.
Not that missing the playoffs would be Wagner’s fault. The only thing he’s done wrong all season--in many seasons--is get hurt.
Otherwise, he’s done it all.
“He is doing everything he can,” Carroll said. “Everything he can possibly do, he’s doing it.”
Comments