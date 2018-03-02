Richard Sherman has second surgery, on other Achilles. Now about the idea Seahawks might trade him...

INDIANAPOLIS Richard Sherman just had a second surgery on his other ankle. He’s had operations on both Achilles tendons since November, to be specific.
So the three-time All-Pro cornerback’s trade value has never been lower in his seven NFL seasons.
Yet Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t quite shoot down any idea his team may entertain trade offers for Sherman this spring, for the second consecutive offseason.
Never miss a local story.
“He is doing well. He just had his second surgery on the other side, which was a much more minor surgery. Just cleanup but also in his Achilles,” Carroll said Thursday at the NFL combine, adding he saw Sherman this week. “Very positive. He’s had a seemingly great process, up until now.”
Sherman tore the Achilles tendon in his right ankle and foot in November during the damaging win at Arizona.
Sherman, 29, is entering the final year of his contract. The Seahawks could save $11 million by trading or releasing him before next season. That has led to speculation the team and Schneider are or will be shopping Sherman for the second consecutive offseason, after oddly, publicly doing that last spring.
Who would offer Seattle general manager John Schneider anything of value--let alone the second- or third-round draft choice the Seahawks don’t have in April’s draft, or a starting player, or both--for a 29-year-old cornerback coming off a season-ending Achilles tear then surgery on the other ankle?
Still, could moving Sherman possibly be part of this “altering” offseason of which Carroll spoke on Thursday?
“John is doing all the talking right now, doing all the conversations about everybody,” Carroll said, when asked about a possible trade of Sherman. “This time of year we are listening to everybody about everything, like we do.”
But, the coach added, “Nothing specific.”
A little while after he got out of his walking boot from that surgery--which has Christmas lights wrapped around it as he hobbled around the locker room during the holidays--Sherman has a boot over his other, left ankle and foot from that second surgery.
“It’s a bit of a setback for a couple of weeks now because he is in the boot on the other foot,” Carroll said, “but he is not slowing down he is working like crazy. He is having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He’s competing like crazy right now.”
Off the podium at the Indiana Convention Center Thursday, I asked Carroll if Sherman will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.
“That’s what he’s counting on,” Carroll said.
Comments