Tony Romo’s injury in Dallas could aid Trevone Boykin’s bid to remains Seahawks’ No. 2 QB

RENTON The Seahawks’ potential Tarvaris Jackson option just got more complicated.
Trevone Boykin again made electric plays replacing Russell Wilson at quarterback later in Thursday’s third preseason game against Dallas. He outran six Cowboys around left end and to the goal line on a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarters, a scramble run that was supposed to be a pass. He made several other Wilson-esque plays of improvisation, spins away from pass rushers to complete passes down the field.
After the game Boykin lamented not getting the ball to his receivers on other plays. He’s had a preseason-long issue of getting the plays out correctly in the huddle; coaches were looking to see that he cleaned that up.
All summer, since Jackson reportedly had gun charges in Florida against him dropped, the Seahawks have had in their hip pocket the option of signing their Wilson backup from 2015 through last season. That is, if they want a veteran No. 2 QB instead of an undrafted rookie one. But now that news is out Tony Romo will miss perhaps 10 weeks with a broken bone in his back from that sack by Cliff Avril from behind on the third play Thursday night, Seattle’s Jackson option may have be trickier if the Cowboys start calling the 33-year-old free-agent quarterback.
Boykin was 4 for 10 passing for 31 yards in the final 1 1/2 quarters Thursday. I asked coach Pete Carroll following the game if Boykin is going to be the No. 2 quarterback to begin the season. The coach wasn’t unequivocal in his answer.
“He’s still holding onto that spot, yes,” Carroll said.
Asked about Boykin’s mobility, Caroll again mentioned how nice it was to have a style like Wilson’s behind the starter.
“It is something we hoped was going to happen, him playing the game the way he plays it,” the coach said. “He’s shown us the exact same abilities that he had in college. A lot of poise, a lot of learnability. He’s just doing it.
“I think this really helps us. We’re staying in the style. If Russ has to come out, we pop right in, we stay with what we’ve been doing. We don’t have to shift gears at all. I have looked forward to that happening. I think it’s there for us.”
Of course, this all may be noise about nothing. At least the Seahawks hope so. Wilson has yet to miss a practice, let alone a game, in his four NFL seasons.
