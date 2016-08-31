Look back to ’15 stats and streaks to gear up for ’16 Seahawk season

Sick of the preseason, right? Me too. Digging through the Seahawks’ PR release this week for advance information heading into Thursday’s preseason game No. 4 caused me to go through pages after pages of leftover statistics and newsy tidbits from the 2015 season.
It’s been so long since they last played a meaningful game, I’d forgotten how much went on last season, and how many streaks are active and successful trends had been sustained. It really whetted the appetite for the 2016 regular season.
I’m betting it might work that way for the fans, too. So here’s some numbers I’ll share to get you ready for the Sept. 11 opener at CenturyLink against Miami.
--88-- The number of straight games the Seahawks have played in which they’d held the lead or were within one score in the fourth quarter. And since 2011, they’ve had only one defeat of double-digit margin (10 points, 27-17 at Green Bay last September).
--147-- Opponent false starts at home since 2005, the most in the NFL. Eagles are second at 135, Arizona third at 134.
--106-- Russell Wilson’s TD passes in his first four seasons, which ranks third in NFL history only behind Dan Marino (142) and Peyton Manning (111). And toss in 101.8, Wilson’s career passer rating since 2012, second in the league only to Aaron Rodgers (104.1).
--0-- The number of players other than Russell Wilson to pass for 300 yards and also rush for 100 yards in a game. That was at St. Louis in October 2014.
--18-- Number of Wilson’s fourth-quarter/overtime comeback wins in 74 career games. That’s the highest number in the league since 2012.
--4-- Consecutive seasons the Seahawks have led the NFL in scoring defense. Last season was the highest average total (17.3). The only team in NFL history to have a four-season streak like this was the Cleveland Browns 1953-57 when they played 12-game seasons.
--1,420-- Roster transactions since the 2010 arrival of Pete Carroll and John Schneider. The impressive thing is how often Seahawks castaways have been picked up by other teams -- with 119 playing at least one game with another team. Since February 2015, 22 players released from the Seahawks were added to other teams’ 53-man roster.
--26-- Richard Sherman’s interceptions since 2011, five more the second-highest in the NFL (Reggie Nelson, Oakland). He also leads the league in that span in passes defensed (83).
--11,553-- Team rushing yards since 2011, highest in the NFL, more than 500 yards more than No. 2, Minnesota.
--4-- Steven Hauschka’s ranking in the all-time NFL field-goal percentage (86.8).
--96-- Consecutive games started by Earl Thomas. Toss in playoffs, and he’s never missed a start in 108 games.
--15-3-- Record in prime time games in the Pete Carroll era. The dominance includes outscoring opponents 449-233. They’ve won 10 straight on Monday Night Football.
Comments