September 1, 2016 8:56 AM

Seahawks gameday: Will Thomas Rawls return to play in preseason finale?

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT OAKLAND RAIDERS

Thursday 7 p.m., CenturyLink Field

TV:　Ch. 13 　Radio:　710-AM, 97.3-FM.

The series:　This is the 11th consecutive year these teams have met in the final preseason game, but only the third time then in Oakland. Seattle leads the all-time exhibition series 10-4. The last time the Seahawks played at the Raiders to end the preseason was two summers ago. Derek Carr came off the bench to light up Seattle’s defense in the first half to win Oakland’s starting quarterback job. He’s had it ever since.

SEATTLE’S KEYS

Find the right tackle: Is it Garry Gilliam? Or former Raider J’Marcus Webb? Webb was No. 1 at right tackle from May until he sprained his knee this month. Gilliam, last season’s right tackle, moved from left tackle back to right when Webb got hurt and has been first there since. They are likely to both play there early in this one. Webb has moved with difficulty on that braced knee since he returned to practice last week. Whoever plays better is likely to win the final starting spot still up for grabs. The rest of the line is set, with Bradley Sowell the new left tackle, Justin Britt the new center, Mark Glowinski the new left guard and rookie Germain Ifedi the new right guard.

Get Thomas Rawls ready: Maybe. But don’t expect him to carry the ball. Not on this half-dirt field. Pete Carroll sounded Wednesday like he wants Rawls to get a feel for a game again – he’s been out of game action since he broke his ankle Dec. 13. What a difference a year makes: Rawls was fighting for a roster spot as an undrafted rookie this time last year. Now he’s Seattle’s lead runner with the privilege of maybe or maybe not needing to even suit up before the games get real Sept. 11.

Don’t get anyone Romo-ed:　A long-time friend and writer colleague, Mac Engle of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted immediately after Tony Romo completed his first pass for Dallas in the last week’s preseason game at Seattle to get Romo out of the game. Two plays later, Seahawks DE Cliff Avril broke a bone in Romo’s back with a hit. The absolute No. 1 task for Seattle down here Thursday is get back home with the same health among the same starters as the team had arriving here Wednesday. Expect the No. 1s to make token appearances, if that.

PRIME NUMBERS

SEATTLE

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year

79 Garry Gilliam RT 6-5 315 third

He’s looked the better man at right tackle the last two weeks. Needs one more solid night to win job

73 J’Marcus Webb RT 6-7 331 seventh

Still looks hobbled by sprained right knee. I still don’t see him as a roster lock. Needs big night

6 Tanner McEvoy TE 6-6 230 rookie

Iffy (groin). Given stakes, they may have to tie him down in locker room to keep him out

OAKLAND

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year

51 Bruce Irvin LB 6-3 250 fifth

Even if he doesn’t play, popular former Seahawk will be worth watching for yuks, pranks with pals

19 Jaydon Mickens WR 5-10 172 rookie

Engaging former UW Husky long shot to make Raiders’ roster

17 Marvin Hall WR 5-10 188 rookie

Mickens’ high-school and UW teammate, now fellow Oakland undrafted free agent, also long shot

