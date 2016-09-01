Seahawks Insider Blog

September 1, 2016 6:58 PM

This is how ready--eager, ornery, actually--recuperated Thomas Rawls looks for regular season

By Gregg Bell

OAKLAND, Calif. How eager -- ornery, really -- does Thomas Rawls look to play in a game again?

That was the running back before the Seahawks’ final preseason game Thursday night, at Oakland. He looked like a human pogo stick, catching passes and going full go.

Yes, he looks regular-season ready after his recovery from his broken ankle and torn ligaments from Dec. 13.

Coach Pete Carroll said Rawls will be his lead back when the Seahawks host Miami in the season opener Sept. 11. We were waiting to see Thursday if he played against the Raiders first.

Rawls was in full pads on the sideline just before kickoff.

Tight end Jimmy Graham was also full go in full pads during Thursday’s warmups, though he wasn’t expected to play. He is still recovering from surgery to repair the patellar tendon he ruptured Nov. 29. Carroll said Wednesday the team won’t know until late next week if Graham will be able to play in the opener.

