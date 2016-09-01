Seahawks Insider Blog

September 1, 2016

DB Jeremy Lane sits alone on Seahawks’ bench during National Anthem at Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. Jeremy Lane has thrusted himself, and by extension the Seahawks, into the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick in joining the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback in not standing for the National Anthem before an NFL game.

Lane, Seattle’s fifth-year defensive back, sat on the Seahawks’ bench on the east side of the Coliseum in Oakland during the anthem prior to Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Raiders. He sat there expressionless while saxophonist Mike Phillips played the anthem.

This week, as the national controversy raged over Kaepernick’s stand against racial inequality in our country, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said he thought some Seahawks had talked about sitting during the National Anthem.

Immediately after Lane did just that Thursday, Sherman came over the bench and sat next to his fellow defensive back. The two talked briefly.

Lane then started at right cornerback as Seattle’s starting defense played just one series before exiting the final tuneup before the Sept. 11 opener against Miami.

