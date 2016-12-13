Sounders march through Seattle with MLS Cup

Seattle Sounders' Roman Torres holds the MLS Cup Championship trophy as the team begins a march and rally celebrating their victory, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, left, and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso heft the championship trophy before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders' Osvaldo Alonso hefts the championship trophy before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei smiles as teammates pat him while fans chant "MVP" before a rally and march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer smiles for a photo before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders fans fill a downtown street before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Lodeiro, center, holds the MLS Cup trophy for fans to touch as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Lodeiro, center, holds the MLS Cup trophy for fans to touch as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder and captain Osvaldo holds up the MLS Cup trophy as confetti flies during a fan rally, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey holds up the the MLS Cup trophy for fans as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Lodeiro, center, holds the MLS Cup trophy for fans to touch as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Herculez Gomez crowd-surfs during a celebration rally at the Seattle Center, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders fans crowd around a trolly bus carrying players and the championship trophy during a march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro reaches to greet a fan before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders Alvaro Fernandez, left, Osvaldo Alonso and Roman Torres waves to fans before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Hercules Gomez and Zach Scott greet fans vying to touch the trophy during a Sounders parade and rally to celebrate their first MLS Cup victory in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Lindsey Wasson
The Seattle Times
Seattle Sounders midfielder and captain Osvaldo Alonso is reflected in the MLS Cup trophy as he holds up for the crowd during a fan rally, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders' Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro waves before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro waves during a march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders' Osvaldo Alonso, left, high-fives with teammate Roman Torres before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders fans fill a downtown street before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders supporters clap in unison during a fan rally for the team, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Lodeiro, center, holds up a MLS Cup Champions scarf as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder and captain Osvaldo Alonso holds up a MLS Cup Champions scarf as he stands next to a statue of Chief Seattle with the Space Needle in the background during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, left, and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso heft the championship trophy before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres, left, dances on stage for teammates next to the MLS Cup trophy during a fan rally, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres, right, holds an addition of the Seattle Times newspaper bearing his photo and a headline reference to his name as his teammate, forward Nelson Haedo Valdez, left, holds the MLS Cup trophy during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
A Seattle Sounders supporter waves a large flag as players parade in trollies during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder and captain Osvaldo Alonso greets fans during a celebration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, left, holds the flag of his native Cuba, as forward Nicolas Lodeiro, top, holds the flag of his home country of Uruguay along with the MLS Cup trophy, and forward Nelson Haedo Valdez, fourth from left, holds the flag of Paraguay, his home country, as they ride a trolly with teammates during a celebration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders supporters wave flags and cheer during a celebration rally at the Seattle Center, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer, right, holds the MLS Cup trophy as he rides a trolly with his team during a celebration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, left, holds the MLS Cup trophy for fans as he rides a trolly with teammates during a celebration march, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders players, including captain Osvaldo Alonso, left, sign autographs for fans as they ride a trolly during a celebration Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat Toronto FC on Dec. 10 to win the MLS soccer championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei smiles as fans chant "MVP" before a rally and march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Hérculez Gómez crowd surfs with fans during the Sounders FC victory rally at the Seattle Center on Tuesday.
Bettina Hansen
The Seattle Times
Seattle Sounders fans fill a downtown street before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer waves to fans as he gets off a team bus before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer greets fans before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer greets fans before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders fans carry a championship banner as they march in a celebration of the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
AP