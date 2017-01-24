Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer on first day of 2017 training camp

Several hundred jubilant Sounders FC fans feel the thrill of hoisting the Sounders FC MLS Cup trophy. Governor Jay Inslee, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer and former players Kasey Keller and Roger Levesque raise the team flag on the Capitol campus.
The Sounders’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday at CenturyLink field vaulted the them to the No. 4 seed, securing a knockout playoff match at home against Sporting Kansas City at 7 p.m. Thursday.
