Sounders’ Fisher added to Jamaican team for game vs. USMNT

The Seattle Sounders have another international player, defender Oniel Fisher.
Fisher was called up by the Jamaican national team ahead of Friday’s friendly against the United States in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It is Fisher’s second time with his national squad; he made his debut in a 3-1 win by Jamaica over Trinidad and Tobago on Aug. 11, 2010.
The Sounders had three players on the USMNT: forward Jordan Morris and defenders Brad Evans and Chad Marshall.
Fisher, 25, has appeared in 29 matches for Sounders FC across all competitions over the past two seasons, including 18 MLS regular-season matches and five postseason games. He was selected in the second round (40th overall) in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft following a standout career at the University of New Mexico.
The Sounders also announced that Fisher has received his green card, granting him permanent resident status, effective immediately. With resident status, Fisher no longer occupies an international roster slot on the club's roster.
There are now six players who occupy international roster slots on Seattle's active roster: Alvaro Fernandez, Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Nouhou Tolo and Roman Torres.
U-20’s ADD MANSARAY
Sounders forward Victor Mansaray was called into the U.S. men’s U-20 team’s 11-day training camp in Orlando, Florida, that began Tuesday.
Mansaray, 19, is a homegrown player from Fife, who has played three games for the Sounders since signing following the 2014 season. He joins 23 other players in the final camp before February’s 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Costa Rica, which will send four teams to the 2017 FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup in South Korea in May.
Manager Tab Ramos will select his final 20-man roster, which includes all players in the U.S. pool and not just those invited to Orlando, at the conclusion of camp. The World Cup qualifying tournament is Feb. 17-March 5, with the U.S. opening against Panama on Feb. 18.
