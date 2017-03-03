Seattle Sounders FC roster

Coach: Brian Schmetzer. Assistant coaches: Tom Dutra (goalkeepers), Gonzalo Pineda (forwards, midfielders) and Djimi Traore (defenders).
2016 record: 14-14-6, fourth in Western Conference. Defeated Sporting KC, FC Dallas and Colorado in conference playoffs, and Toronto FC in MLS Cup.
GOALKEEPERS
The skinny: Is Stefan Frei now the best goalkeeper in Sounders MLS history? A case can certainly be made for that. He is the franchise’s record-holder in career saves (301) and victories (48). And the stretch he had during the team’s run to the MLS Cup — four shutouts in six matches, including the title match — is one of the best in league history. Frei is the undisputed starter — at least for 2017.
Backups: While Frei missed half of preseason with an ankle injury, Tyler Miller got more chances to show the club what it has for the future. He is a big-framed, athletic guy, and was in goal for Seattle’s quarterfinal victory last season in the U.S. Open Cup. Miller is the clear backup. … Bryan Meredith was with Seattle in 2012, and returns for a second stint after three seasons in San Jose.
No.
Name
Height
Weight
Age
24
Stefan Frei
6-3
195
30
01
Tyler Miller
6-4
195
23
35
Bryan Meredith
6-2
209
27
DEFENDERS
The skinny: This is still the oldest core of the team with three 30-something starters — Ramon Torres, Brad Evans and Chad Marshall. Torres and Marshall are big, physical defenders who match up with any forward. Out through April, once Evans (calf) is healthy expect him to play more in 80-20 timeshare with Oniel Fisher. Last season, Seattle ranked eighth in MLS in goals given up (46).
Backups: This could be a revolving door in the short term. After making six MLS appearances as a rookie last season, Tony Alfaro is expected to see more minutes backing up Marshall and Torres at both center back positions. Fisher started the opening match last season (got a red card), but is Evans’ primary backup in 2017. Also, Gustav Svensson or Henry Wingo could move back while Evans is out.
No.
Name
Height
Weight
Age
03
Brad Evans
6-1
170
31
14
Chad Marshall
6-4
190
32
29
Roman Torres
6-2
195
30
33
Joevin Jones
5-11
160
25
15
Tony Alfaro
6-2
190
23
45
Nouhou Tolo
5-10
175
19
91
Oniel Fisher
5-9
155
25
HOLDING MIDFIELDERS
The skinny: A real strength on this squad is the pairing of Osvaldo Alonso and Cristian Roldan — teammates who logged 34 starts together in 39 matches. Outside a late-season knee injury, Alonso was reliable (career-high 38 starts), and was named team most valuable player for the fifth time in nine seasons. Roldan had four goals and was a key cog at the end of his second season.
Backups: Big things are expected of third-year pro Aaron Kovar, who started 10 matches last season. But he broke his clavicle in the U.S. Open Cup, and has had nagging groin injuries, including one that will keep him out early in 2017. Much like Evans has been, Svensson is the team’s new super-utility player. This, however, is his natural position.
No.
Name
Height
Weight
Age
06
Osvaldo Alonso
5-11
155
31
07
Cristian Roldan
5-8
165
21
04
Gustav Svensson
6-0
170
30
11
Aaron Kovar
5-10
155
23
ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS
The skinny: Easily the best news out of preseason camp was the re-emergence of Clint Dempsey (heart), who missed Seattle’s final 16 matches. And now he is playing more in the “hole” position (behind the striker) in the 4-2-3-1 formation. Lodeiro’s playmaking wizardry saved the team’s season, arriving July 27 and becoming the MLS newcomer of the year (four goals, eight assists).
Backups: This is a position expected to be a fluid situation the entire season — mainly on the left wing. Harry Shipp, a former MLS rookie of the year in 2014, was a shrewd offseason signing coming off a down year in Montreal. And, of course, Wingo is expected to be a regular substitute. The rookie out of the University of Washington has been a talk of training camp.
No.
Name
Height
Weight
Age
02
Clint Dempsey
6-1
170
33
08
Alvaro Fernandez
6-1
159
31
10
Nicolas Lodeiro
5-7
150
27
19
Harry Shipp
5-9
145
25
23
Henry Wingo
6-0
170
21
FORWARDS
The skinny: What more could Jordan Morris do as a rookie in 2016? His 12 goals not only led the team, but were 11th-best in the MLS. His six game-winning scores were No. 2 in the league behind New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips. And Seattle was 10-2-1 when Morris recorded a goal or assist. It was his goal against Colorado that sent the Sounders on to MLS Cup. This is America’s next great striker.
Backups: Much like Shipp, Will Bruin had an off year in 2016 with just four goals. But in half of his six seasons with Houston, he was a double-digit goal scorer. He essentially replaces Nelson Valdez, and gives Seattle a real in-the-air scoring threat. Seyi Adekoya, a rookie out of UCLA, will occupy a homegrown player spot.
No.
Name
Height
Weight
Age
13
Jordan Morris
6-0
185
22
17
Will Bruin
6-2
194
27
12
Seyi Adekoya
5-11
170
21
