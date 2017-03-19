Sounders win home opener 3-1 against New York Red Bulls

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey celebrates after a penalty kick made the score 1-0 in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans cheer with the cup during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
The Sounders’ championship banners is revealed during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans cheer with the cup during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
People pick an unfortunate time to leave a parking garage as they are surrounded during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans cheer with the cup during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans march with their scarfs head high during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans march with their scarfs head high during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Zach Scott (left) and Brad Evans (right) bring in the MLS Cup during a prematch ceremony. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders defender Chad Marshall defends against New York’s Sean Davis in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) battles with New York’s Sal Zizzo (15) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei makes a save in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
New York’s Felipe (8) reacts as he gets a yellow card in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders Defender Joevin Jones (33) works against New York’s Sa Zizzo in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris collides with New York goalkeeper Luis Robles resulting in a penalty kick for the Sounders in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris collides with New York goalkeeper Luis Robles resulting in a penalty kick for the Sounders in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) steals the ball from New York’s Daniel Royer (77) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) is tackled by New York’s Damien Perrinelle (55) as he approaches the goal in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans hold up their scarfs during the pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) is tackled by New York’s Damien Perrinelle (55) as he approaches the goal in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after New York goalkeeper Luis Robles makes a save in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp (19) pushes the ball up the field in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Fans hold up their scarfs during the pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) shoots in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) reacts to a call by the line judge in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders defender Oniel Fisher (91) battles for possession against New York’s Daniel Royer (77) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Sounders defender Oniel Fisher watch as the ball goes into the net for a goal by New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders defender Oniel Fisher (91) is tended to by a trainer before leaving the match. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) and New York’s Aaron Long (33) collide while battling for possession in the second quarter. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) celebrate Morris’ goal in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Players celebrate with Sounders forward Jordan Morris (left) after Morris’ goal in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp (left) and Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) celebrate after a goal by Shipp in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) passes the ball into the box while defended by New York’s Alex Muyl (19) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Players get into a shoving match in the final minutes of the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sounders forward Will Bruin (17) approaches the goal while defended by New York’s Aaron Long (33) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com