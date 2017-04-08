Sounders gameday: Seattle vs. San Jose

Sounders gameday
SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1-2-1, 5 points) at SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-0-2, 6 points)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Avaya Stadium, San Jose, California
TV: Ch. 13. Radio: 97.3-FM.
Head to head: San Jose leads the all-time series, 10-7-4. The Sounders went 1-0-1 against the Earthquakes last season, winning 2-0 in Seattle and earning a 1-1 draw in San Jose. They are just 1-5-3 all-time in San Jose.
Notes: First and foremost, Seattle has to know where San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski is at all times. His 10 career goals against the Sounders are the most by a player on either side. … Clint Dempsey has been in good goal-scoring form for the Sounders. He has scored goals in half of the team’s four MLS matches — and tallied four goals in two World Cup qualifiers with the U.S. men’s national team. … Seattle should be fully stocked on defense with the return of center backs Chad Marshall (illness, did not play against Atlanta) and Roman Torres (rest), and right back Oniel Fisher (hamstring). Also, defender Brad Evans (calf) is nearing a return as well.
Next: At Vancouver Whitecaps, Friday at 7 p.m.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Comments