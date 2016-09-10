Dave Boling: Swami says Hawks go 13-3 on way to Super Bowl

Best-case scenario, with good health and fair bounces, the Seattle Seahawks go 13-3 this season, claim home-field advantage and make another trip to the Super Bowl.
And just for fun, let’s say they beat New England in the Super Bowl this time, by the score of, oh, 28-24 — maybe with a goal-line interception at the end.
The Seahawks have that much talent on the roster, most of which is healthy, and they seem clear-headed and rededicated to the task.
Some of the prime reasons for the speculation:
▪ Quarterback Russell Wilson will complete better than 70 percent of his passes and earn the league MVP honor.
To do that, he’ll have to pick up where he left off last season, throwing 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the second half of 2015. Yes, a full season with a 50-4 ratio — or anything even close — would make him an easy MVP pick.
Those numbers are unlikely. But, he seems to have continued his development.
Wilson looked better in this training camp than he ever has. Staff and teammates have been unanimous in their praise of his command of the offense.
Last season, he improved his completion percentage five full points, from 63.1 to 68.1. He’d need only nine more completions in the same number of attempts to crack 70 percent. The record of 71.3 is held by Drew Brees.
▪ Another player who heated up late in 2015 might have a little more trouble matching his output, but that might not be bad from a team standpoint.
Receiver Doug Baldwin became an almost unstoppable force last season with 11 of his league lead-tying 14 touchdown catches coming in a five-game stretch late in the season.
It’s fair to assume that Baldwin will be drawing more defensive attention this season, but that could make things a little easier for another key 2016 player — Tyler Lockett.
Lockett was the only Seahawk to gain an All-Pro honor in ’15, as a returner.
He also had 51 catches for six touchdowns, which seems just a teaser for what he might accomplish in ’16 with a full year of seasoning.
In training camp, often going against the Seahawks starting secondary, Lockett sometimes blew past coverage, and any number of times made cuts that caused defenders to have to spin around completely to try to get back into position.
It seems the Seahawks have to design at least a small chapter in the playbook to exploit Lockett’s special skills in the open field — especially if secondaries are tilted toward Baldwin.
▪ Although the Seahawks still had a statistically dominant defense in ’15, several losses resulted from squandered leads, particularly early in the season.
Kam Chancellor had held out, missing two games and taking longer to get back into sync. Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman were coming off injuries.
The coordination of the secondary suffered, and half a dozen times it seemed that they could be seen debating among themselves who had been responsible for covering the opponent who was, at that moment, celebrating in the end zone.
This time around, everybody is present, healthy and on the same page — a very significant development.
▪ The front four on defense again will feature the pass-rush abilities of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril (19 combined sacks), but should be bolstered by the ripening of second-year end Frank Clark.
Who gets double-teamed or draws extra chipping from backs and tight ends when there are three sack threats up front? Makes me strongly suspect the Seahawks’ sack total goes up from last year’s 37.
▪ The health of tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Thomas Rawls are legit concerns, as both are coming off surgeries. Graham may not really need to be at a full 100 percent to be effective. This offense doesn’t need him to catch 80 passes, but mostly to be a looming threat and towering target in the red zone.
And any slipping in Rawls’ performance could be mitigated by the promised improvements of backup Christine Michael.
How does this go wrong? Dozens of unforeseen variables could kick in. Key injuries can derail the best of teams.
The offensive line has seemed improved, but the depth is still extremely raw and could be vulnerable in the case of injuries or ineffectiveness.
The Arizona Cardinals are loaded with talent, too, and could simply block Seattle’s path.
Also, the Seahawks can’t afford a slow start this season. The path to a division title relies on piling up early wins. They might need that cushion later.
In December, the schedule holds a wicked 11-day span that could determine the Hawks’ fortunes.
Defending NFC champ Carolina visits Seattle on Dec. 4 for a Sunday night game. They take the long road trip to Green Bay to face a Packers team expected to contend the following Sunday.
Then there’s the quick turnaround with a Thursday night game at home against a Rams team that has beaten them three of the last four meetings.
Still, things are in place for this team. But the Hawks have to take care of their business better this season than last, and not let wins slip away.
And it starts today against the underdog visiting Miami Dolphins.
Dave Boling: 253-597-8440, dboling@thenewstribune.com, @DaveBoling
