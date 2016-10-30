Dave Boling: Officials just refuse to cuddle scofflaw Seahawks

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it" Pause

0:35 Jermaine Kearse on the final play he almost made that would have sent Seahawks past Saints

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

3:08 UPS graduates help Google document Mississippi River

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese