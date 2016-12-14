Seahawks need to stomp their way into postseason

1:00 Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival 2016 Pause

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

2:23 Fracking Protest at Port of Olympia

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds