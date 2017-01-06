Ah, playoffs, time for Hawks to prove they can still do it

Just a reminder to any Seahawks who still read news, the seismologists are monitoring you.
You remember how cute it is that some NFL teams measure fan avidity with decibel meters, while around here they have to use the Richter scale.
They don’t pull these things out for just any game, like, say, when Buffalo comes to town.
It’s because these are the playoffs, the time of year when one unimagined extraordinary play in the right situation can cause the earth to shake.
Any one of you can make that happen again. Think about that.
These are the destiny games. Even in the wild card round against the heavy underdog Detroit Lions.
And if you guys take this like it isn’t special, Detroit can win this. They’ll be very, very excited to have just made it to the wild card round.
So, the message of the day is this: Prove it.
Many of you guys have been saying there’s nothing to worry about during this Jekyll-Hyde season. You’d be able to turn it on when the time comes.
It’s time. Prove it.
You guys have earned great latitude and patience, having made it to six playoffs in seven seasons.
You know this is the kind of game when statements can be made.
Like you, defense. This was the first season in five that you didn’t lead the NFL in points-against. Feels different, right?
Admit it, you’ve had simmering frustrations over the offense’s ineffectiveness that has left you on the field all day, and sometimes they’ve failed to support your efforts.
But you know what? You guys didn’t always control the games for 60 minutes, either. There’s been some late touchdowns or the occasional slow start.
But if you finish No. 1 in scoring defense through the playoffs, you can go a long way.
Yes, Earl Thomas is mending his broken leg. So here’s how to minimize the inevitable talent gap between Thomas and his replacement, Steven Terrell: Put Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on his back.
In seven games since 2012, Stafford has been sacked five or more times. The Lions have lost them all.
So, saddle up Cliff Avril (against his former team), Michael Bennett (who has missed time with injuries, but landed a contract extension anyway) and Frank Clark (who still has a lot to prove in Seattle).
Sack Stafford five or six times in this game and everybody in the stands will be doing Bennett’s “Three Pump” sack dance without getting fined.
All season, there has been talk about the inexperienced and inconsistent offensive line. The Lions are 30th in the league in defensive sacks per pass. Shut them down.
Center Justin Britt has just received some Pro Bowl love. Time to really shine. Right tackle Garry Gilliam has looked better since taking back his spot. Solidify it now.
Former coach Mike Holmgren used to say that to get to the Super Bowl, you needed your best players to be at their best.
That’s the challenge.
Quarterback Russell Wilson needs to be smart and careful with his passes, but go wild with his rushes. He says he’s back near full speed after leg injuries. Show it. It will loosen up everything.
Safety Kam Chancellor surely saw Bennett get his contract extension, and must wonder when his time arrives. Have another big playoff game, and maybe force another Lions turnover at the goal line like the last time they were here, and maybe things heat up.
Cornerback Richard Sherman seems to be shaping an evolving identity. No better way to draw attention to whatever the message is, or make your silence more eloquent, than a few interceptions or dramatic deflection in the end zone.
Kicker Steven Hauschka has had a rocky season and now has a new snapper. Big kicks now make it all go away.
Pete Carroll keeps telling everybody that the game is “all about the ball,” but the Seahawks only recently got to plus-1 in the turnover differential. Nothing could alter the trajectory of this team more than a rash of takeaways.
Face it, there’s no way to see these Seahawks that ended this regular season on the same level as their immediate predecessors.
The seasonal win totals since 2012 have gone like this: 11-13-12-10-10. That line graph has dropped from its peak. And none of the previous six playoff games under Carroll has included a loss in the wild card round or a loss at home.
Even though it’s more of a long shot than it has been recently, the Seahawks still have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl.
It needs to start with a convincing win over Detroit. It needs to start with bringing their “A” game for 60 minutes.
That’s how they can move the seismic needle.
That’s how they can prove they’re as good as they’ve been telling us they are.
Dave Boling: 253-597-8440, @DaveBoling
