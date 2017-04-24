Can Seahawks GM John Schneider recapture draft magic?

0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting Pause

3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch

1:38 Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need

0:52 GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch situation; Seahawks "kind of moving past" Richard Sherman trade

1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio

2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract

1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks

0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer

2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"