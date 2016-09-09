Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

Meet Rebekah Albright, an 8-year-old from Graham, who has earned over 100 ribbons showing chickens and rabbits. Her next champ might be "Henny," a Brahma Bantam chicken, which will be judged Friday at the Washington State Fair.
The Washington Trails Association, one of the nation's largest hiking trail advocacy groups, turns 50 in September. The non-profit started as a hiking magazine and has grown into an advocacy and volunteer group with approximately 4,400 volunteers donating 140,000 hours of work per year.