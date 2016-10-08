John McGrath: In his first season, Scott Servais aced the skipper’s test

2:50 VIDEO: Columnist John McGrath's 5 favorite things in Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

1:17 Tenino vandalism victim get his truck back

3:27 Hospitality association leader reflects on the evolving industry

3:20 Highlights: Connor Wedington, big plays keep Sumner undefeated with win over Olympia

1:28 Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

1:40 Special Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 19 new Americans

2:07 Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

2:37 Chris Petersen on final preparations for Oregon

2:34 New e-service gives Olympia students off-site acces to public library