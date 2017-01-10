John McGrath: Huskies could learn a lot from national champion Clemson

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life Pause

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta

3:39 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar talks Malik Dime injury, previews California

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

2:11 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks' familiarity with Atlanta