John McGrath: It’s time to call ‘strike three’ on lame ways to speed up baseball

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:27 Highlights: Hamilton dishes, Matthews dunks in Wilson's 69-62 win over North Thurston

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy