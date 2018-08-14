‘Parents were going to all lengths of heroism’ balancing childcare and work obligations

Thurston County parents searching for child care are burdened by high costs, but child care isn’t a problem for parents alone. Their struggles are spilling over into the workplace.
They’re late to their jobs. They’re missing work. Their productivity is down. They’re quitting their jobs. The problems experienced by employers here are being reported across the state and throughout the nation.
So business organizations and employers are getting involved in what has been called a crisis as they try to help workers, and work toward solutions.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation took a big-picture look in a June 2017 report titled “Workforce of Today, Workforce of Tomorrow: The Business Case for High-Quality Childcare.”
The lack of child care, and its high cost, is a problem that’s been building.
A family with a median income of $66,725 will spend 25 percent of their income to put their infant and preschooler in licensed family child care in Thurston County, according to an analysis by Karen Sampson of Child Care Aware of Washington.
A licensed family child care is one that’s in a provider’s home.
A Thurston County family will spend 32 percent of their income to put an infant and preschooler in a licensed center.
Sampson also analyzed data for the 22 counties in the state that had 10 or more child care centers and the 26 counties with 10 or more family child care providers.
Based on that, Thurston County ranked 14th out of 22 counties for child care centers and 24 out of 26 for family child care homes — the higher numbers signify that child care in the county was, by comparison, more affordable.
But parents aren’t likely going to find solace in that, given the annual cost of $16,681 to $21,352 for child care.
“It is the economic issue it’s always been,” said David Webster, director of Early Learning and Family Services at the Bellingham-based nonprofit Opportunity Council, “but maybe employers were buffered from it because parents were going to all lengths of heroism to try to maintain their family’s quality of life and be a good employee.”
Not just a problem for parents
In Whatcom County, 33 employers took a survey conducted by the Opportunity Council in partnership with the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. The survey, which focused on child care needs and its impact on the workplace, also suggested some solutions.
Those who responded have more than 5,900 workers, and their workforce ranged from two to more than 750 employees. The median was 50 workers.
Their answers show how parents’ problems with child care affect their bosses:
- 88 percent of responding employers said child care barriers — availability and cost were the main problems — affected their workers’ job performance.
- Employee absence was the biggest issue, according to 80 percent of employers.
- 69 percent reported that employees were late for work, making it the second biggest issue.
- 50 percent said they had problems with recruiting. One employer said being able to get people in for an interview was an issue.
- 44 percent said they had problems keeping employees. One employer said workers have resigned after having their babies because they couldn’t find child care for infants.
“It certainly confirmed our suspicions regarding national trends on a local level,” said Guy Occhiogrosso, president/CEO of the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, of the survey results.
Some solutions were proposed in the survey. They were:
- Flexible work schedules because child care hours often differ from traditional work hours. Without that flexibility, parents have to scramble to find a friend to pick up their child or leave work early, the Opportunity Council wrote.
- Offer child care at work or partner with a licensed child care center because it would improve employee productivity and retention. The Opportunity Council and others point to outdoor apparel company Patagonia, which estimates a return of up to 125 percent on investments for its on-site child care program. That’s based on tax benefits, and improved employee retention, loyalty and engagement.
- Encouraging people to share their concerns about child care access with legislators or at speaking engagements.
The bottom line
How much do child care problems cost the economy? That’s not known for the county or Washington state, which has some of the least affordable child care in the nation, according to Child Care Aware of America.
Nationally, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates a breakdown in child care costs businesses more than $3 billion a year, adding that 74 percent of working parents have said that child care problems affect their jobs.
Seeing the need statewide, businesses and government are participating in a state Department of Commerce task force that will examine how child care affordability and accessibility are affecting businesses and the workforce, and what can be done to improve both. A report is due out by Nov. 1, 2019.
“It’s certainly not unique to one county or one region. This is something we are all thinking about,” said Caitlin Codella, senior director for policy with the foundation’s Center for Education and Workforce.
The foundation and its report —“Workforce of Today, Workforce of Tomorrow: The Business Case for High-Quality Childcare” — examine the changing demographics of the workforce and the attendant pressure that has created.
For example, two-thirds of U.S. children are from a home where all parents work, Codella said. In 1940, that was closer to 1 in 10 children.
And 40 percent of the primary breadwinners are mothers, she added. Without women, the economy would be $2 trillion smaller and the median family income would be $14,000 less.
“Women are increasingly becoming not only a bigger part of the workforce, but families are counting on their income,” Codella said. “The world of work has changed and we need to change.”
That, in turn, has led the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to push for high-quality child care.
Need help?
If you’re looking for child care, call the toll free number for Child Care Aware of Northwest Washington at 800-446-1114.
On the web
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation: uschamberfoundation.org/early-childhood-education
Read the reports
Comments