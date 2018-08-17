‘Parents were going to all lengths of heroism’ balancing childcare and work obligations

Barb Steele, left, and Tera Herting, lead infant teachers, watch infants play and nap at Promise Day Care near Bellingham. Parents often have trouble finding child care, especially for infants and toddlers. “Families are really struggling to find quality care, and be able to work,” says Kim Walbeck, director of Promise Day Care. Evan Abell evan.abell@bellinghamherald.com