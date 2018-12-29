Homepage

Man wanted in connection with Old Highway 99 homicide taken into custody

By Craig Sailor

December 29, 2018 04:41 PM

Shane D. Brewer is a person of interest in the Dec. 22 homicide on Old Highway 99 in Thurston County.
A man who was wanted as a person of interest in a Dec. 22 homicide on Old Highway 99 has been taken into custody.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Shane D. Brewer, 32, was arrested late Friday afternoon in Olympia.

Brewer was wanted on multiple felony warrants, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Brewer is a person of interest in the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found shortly after noon Dec. 22 in the 9000 block of Old Highway 99 south of Tumwater. The scene was in the Melody Pines Estates mobile home park.

The victim’s 2007 Ford Mustang was taken from the scene, deputies said.

