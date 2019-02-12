Goodbye, snow. Hello, rain. Roads a flooded, slushy mess as normal winter resumes

The melt-out was in full force Tuesday as snow transitioned to rain in South Sound, flooding some streets and leaving others a slushy mess.
Snow levels were at 300-500 feet, and a flood warning was in effect for parts of Pierce, Thurston and King counties.
“With the temperatures above freezing overnight in the Central and South Puget Sound, there was a lot of runoff with the rain and snow melt,” according to the National Weather Service.
City and county crews continued working to clean up streets and drainage systems.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Although the rain has taken over, snow is still falling from Snohomish County north.
One trooper said conditions on Snoqualmie Pass are the worst he’s seen in eight years.
Eastbound Interstate 90 from milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound from milepost 106 near Ellensburg remained closed Tuesday due to snow, limited visibility and avalanche danger.
Officials said they are unsure when it will reopen.
The mountains also continued to get hammered by snow, with the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park and Snoqualmie Pass picking up more than 2 feet of new powder in just 16 hours.
Tacoma picked up 3 inches Monday. Crystal Mountain received 27 inches, drawing so many skiers and snowboarders Tuesday that their parking lots were full.
Forecasters said it’s been the snowiest February since 1945 and that two days this month made it onto the snowiest days of any February.
Friday was the seventh snowiest February day thanks to the 6.4 inches that fell at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Monday was the ninth with 6.1 inches.
There have only been five months — including this one — where more than 6 inches has fallen twice in the same month, according to the Weather Service.
But, enough about the snow.
Tuesday brings rain and winds gusting up to 23 mph. There’s a slight possibility of snow returning Wednesday, but mostly more rain and wind.
Comments