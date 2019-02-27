Expect to see snowflakes falling tonight in the South Sound

Those piles of dirty snow that have been lingering in parking lots for weeks now might get a dusting of fresh flakes Wednesday evening.
Light precipitation will spread into Western Washington late this afternoon and this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
“With a cold air mass over the region, most of this will be in the form of snow,” the Weather Service said in a statement. “It may briefly begin as a rain/snow mix.”
Accumulations of an inch or less of snow are expected from King County southward, the Weather Service said. Greater amounts of snow will fall in Snohomish County.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
An initial snow level of 300-500 feet will drop to sea level as the evening progresses.
High temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year — highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to 30s.
The weather dries out as the week progresses with plenty of sun. But, cold temperatures will stick around.
Comments