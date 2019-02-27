Homepage

Expect to see snowflakes falling tonight in the South Sound

By Craig Sailor

February 27, 2019 11:23 AM

Geese walk along the snow near Ruston Way in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. More snow could fall tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Those piles of dirty snow that have been lingering in parking lots for weeks now might get a dusting of fresh flakes Wednesday evening.

Light precipitation will spread into Western Washington late this afternoon and this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“With a cold air mass over the region, most of this will be in the form of snow,” the Weather Service said in a statement. “It may briefly begin as a rain/snow mix.”

Accumulations of an inch or less of snow are expected from King County southward, the Weather Service said. Greater amounts of snow will fall in Snohomish County.

An initial snow level of 300-500 feet will drop to sea level as the evening progresses.

High temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year — highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to 30s.

The weather dries out as the week progresses with plenty of sun. But, cold temperatures will stick around.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

