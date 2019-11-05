Sign up here for Impact2020’s daily election briefing

Elections aren’t won in D.C.

That’s why McClatchy is launching a daily briefing featuring 2020 election reporting from our 30 newsrooms across the country and other regional news outlets grounded in the places where the election will actually be decided. The premise is simple: local journalists have the best vantage point on the political issues and day-to-day concerns that are top of mind for voters.

Our goal for the Impact2020 newsletter is to help you break out of the bubble, mute the talking heads and tune into the people and stories from around the country that truly matter in this boisterous democracy of ours.

Sign up to here to get a roundup of the best of local political journalism, direct to your inbox each afternoon. Keep an eye out for the inaugural edition at 4 p.m. ET today . #ReadLocal

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW