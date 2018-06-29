Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Tuesday & Wednesday
Celebrate the Fourth with three celebrations in South Sound
Get patriotic, don your red, white and blue and join in the fun of local community celebrations of America’s birthday.
▪ A community tradition for years, the Lacey’s 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off the holiday fun a day early (Tuesday). Set in Rainier Vista Park, 5475 44th Ave. SE, there will be live music featuring The Olson Brothers and The Fun Addicts, tons of kids’ activities, food vendors, and the Aerial Assault acrobatic team. The day’s activities are topped off with the big fireworks show at 10 p.m. Spread your blanket or set up your lawn chair and settle in for a day of activities and fun. Make sure to bring a flashlight to navigate the park after hours.
▪ On Wednesday morning, Tumwater will again host its annual Independence Day Parade. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street, then it heads south on Capitol to Israel Road, where it turns right, continues past City Hall and ends at Israel Road and Linderson Way. Some road closures will begin as early as 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 360-754-4160.
▪ Later that day, head to the Tumwater Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course. Bring out the family for music, food, games and activities before the big fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
1980s dance party supports the Olympia Film Society
With a nod to the 1980s, the Olympia Film Society will be hosting a “Drama on the Dance Floor” fundraiser at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Pull out the hairspray for the ‘80s big bangs, add some neon colors, and get pumped for a night of music and dancing, courtesy of The Aqua-Nets, a Pacific Northwest band specializing in 1980s hits. There will be raffles, a photobooth and the Mezzanine lounge will be open for those 21 and older. Admission is $20 and tickets are available online or at the box office; olympiafilmsociety.org/benefitcapitoltheater.
Saturday
50 years of service celebrated at Timberland Regional Libraries
Timberland Regional Library will host 50th anniversary celebrations Saturday at all the local branches. The Olympia Timberland Library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE will celebrate from 1-2 p.m. with cupcakes and festive music from the duo Tsunami Pinata. The Lacey library’s celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library at 500 College St. SE. Check TRL.org and check your local branch for special times and activities.
Saturday
Outdoor summer concerts kick off at West Central Park
The weather has warmed up and it’s time to get out and enjoy the local outdoor concerts. This year’s West Central Park Summer Concert Series kicks off this Saturday with music by The Hinges, Sawtooth and Erina. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic for an evening of music beginning at 7 p.m. The series continues at 7 p.m. Saturdays into August and this year’s lineup includes: Vendreddi’s Bag and Susan Tuzzolino on July 7; Smoocho Gusto and Cooper Schlegel on July 14; Garcia Van Dylan and Stone Hollow on July 28; Luna Melt on Aug. 4; Mukana Marimba, Artesian Rumble, High Ceiling and Fawcett plus Symons and Fogg on Aug. 15. The park is located at Harrison and Division in west Olympia. Admission is free.
Saturday
Tradition’s concert season closes with The Greg Blake Trio
Wrapping up its concert season, Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, will bring The Greg Blake Trio to the stage for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. The group has deep roots in bluegrass and gospel music. Come out for the final concert until next fall. Go to traditionsfairtrade.com to learn more or call 360-705-2819.
Through July 21
Harlequin’s musical tribute continues at the State Theater
“The Magical Mystery Midsummer Musical,’ which features the magic of illusion, singers, dancers and aerial artists, also celebrates Bruce Whitney’s long legacy directing and writing music for Harlequin Productions. The musical revue continues through July 21 with showtimes of 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. June 24, July 1, 8 and 15 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $25-$42. The June 27 show is pay what you can. For more information, go to harlequinproductions.org
