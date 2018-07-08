Avett Brothers cancel sold-out show in Oregon after man with gun disappears into crowd

During admission to a sold-out Avett Brothers concert in Oregon, a man passed through a metal detector and set it off.
He had a gun, the band said on Facebook.
The venue has a no-firearm policy.
The man told security he was an out-of-state cop and showed a badge, the band said. Security asked him to wait for a manager to come and allow him into the show.
But the man left and disappeared into the crowd.
"After an exhaustive search of the venue by the security staff of both the band and the venue, the individual was not located," the band wrote Saturday.
"Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance."
The band said it planned to make the Troutdale, Oregon, performance up as soon as possible.
The band said they did not regret "being in a position to make a decision which helps keep our fans safe."
Band member Joe Kwon, of Raleigh, North Carolina, apologized to fans on Twitter Saturday.
"Y’all I’m so sorry about tonight," Kwon wrote. "I hope you understand. People can be really idiotic. I love to be on that stage to play for you all, so it’s a crushing blow to be sitting side stage waiting to walk on just to be called back. Much love to you all. Be safe. Good night."
Those who attended the show were eligible for refunds and can contact support@etix.com for more information.
A representative of the Edgefield hotel initially told The Oregonian on Saturday that sound problems prompted the cancellation. Jimi Biron, who handles bookings for the concert venue, later said that was incorrect.
